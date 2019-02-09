|
|
John "Billy" Chambliss
Montgomery - John "Billy" Chambliss passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Frederick Chambliss; and two sisters, Pat Robbins and Judy Lacour. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Brenda Chambliss; his two daughters, Cindy Chambliss Jordan (Billy Ray) and Wendy Chambliss Stern (Howard); his grandchildren, Justin Jordan, Jennifer Jordan, Sean Stern, Shelby Stern, Cody Stern; his two great grandchildren, Will Cody, Ethan Cody; his brother, Fred Chambliss (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews. For 37 years, Billy was the owner of Capitol City Tile Company, and then was a homebuilder in the tricounty area for 16 years. He loved to spend time with his family at Lake Martin and his favorite hobby was bass fishing. He was in many bass tournaments and was a member of a bass fishing club called "Happy Hookers." He enjoyed fishing at Port St. Joe. Billy was a beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00pm with a Graveside Celebration of Life at 2:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Harbour Ministry, Alex City, Alabama 35010, in memory of Billy Chambliss.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 9, 2019