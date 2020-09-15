John E. Jordan, Jr.
Titus - JORDAN, Jr., John E., 74, of Titus, Al. passed away September 12,2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
John was Salutatorian of the Sheffield (AL) High School Class of '64, a Viet Nam veteran (282nd ASLT Hel CO - Black Cats) and a graduate of the University of North Alabama. John was a brilliant writer, editor and historian who served as Deputy Director of the AU Press at Maxwell Air Force Base.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and June Jordan and nephew Ben Allen.
He is survived by the love of his life Karla (Johnson) Jordan to whom he was married for 55years, daughters Linda (Roger) Zinke, and Jenni (Glenn) Grant, grandchildren Kayla and Andrew Zinke, brother Glen (Gail) Jordan, sister Marie (Larry) Allen, nephew Tom (Rebekah) Allen, nieces, Amanda (Jeremy) Lile, Alison Jordan and many great-nieces and great-nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Visitation will be at Harmony United Methodist in Titus at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19,with a celebration of his life to follow at 11 AM.