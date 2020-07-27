John Edward Moore
Columbia, SC - John Edward Moore, age 76 formerly of Columbia, SC passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Montgomery, AL, the oldest son of John and Minnie Moore, second born of twelve children. John was extremely accomplished and well loved by all. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and attended Alabama State University, Troy State University and the University of GA, receiving his Bachelor's, Masters and Post-Masters degrees. John accepted the lord as his savior early on in life and served as a deacon of Mt. Moab Baptist church. He was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity as well as numerous community service organizations. He dedicated his life to the betterment of others, starting his career as a teacher and transitioned to law enforcement, specifically juvenile justice in AL, SC and VA. He founded First Corrections Corporation which afforded him the opportunity to travel the world and impact the lives of troubled youth. Preceded in death by his parents John and Minnie and brother Douglas Moore (Shirley). He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Audrey; son, John Moore (Crystal); daughters, Tiffaney Randolph(Damion), Jacques Moore, and step-daughter,Tiffanie Daniels; and five grandchildren, LJ, Makayla, Corrigan, Venecia & Elijah and one great grandchild and ten siblings, Veronica (Duane), Carl, Linda, Tommie Jane McCall (Aaron), Virgina Bell (Fred), Melvin Moore (Mashelda), Nettles Moore (Diane), James Moore (Selena), Robert Moore(Margrit), and Mary Clemons(Arrange). He has numerous nieces and nephews and innumerable friends. John will be laid to rest during a private burial service in Montgomery, AL on Wednesday, July 29. Friends may contribute to the American Cancer Society
or the NAACP legal defense fund on his behalf.