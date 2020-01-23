|
John "J" Edwin Shanahan, Jr.
John (J) Edwin Shanahan Jr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on January 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Edwin Shanahan Sr.; his sister, Nancy Shanahan Mason, and his brother, James Darby Shanahan. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Hammonds Shanahan; his three children, John Edwin Shanahan III (Laurie), George Michael Shanahan (Margaret), Tara Shanahan Lowe (Rob Gilliland); his five granddaughters, Katelyn Lowe Maass (Aaron), Davis Ann Shanahan Speigner (Cole), Morgan Lowe Webster (Levi), Ella Hammonds Shanahan, Hannah Ruth Howard; four grandsons, Corey Johnathon Lowe, Wilson Sternenberg Shanahan, John Campbell Shanahan, Anthony Wade Howard; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Mrs. James Darby (Bonnie) Shanahan as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
John was born on October 16, 1938 in Selma, AL. He was a devoted husband and father and was lovingly named "J" by his grandchildren. He dedicated his life to his wife, family and Alabama football. He was loved by all for his southern gentle charm, quick wit, wildly entertaining stories and calm demeanor.
Pallbearers are Corey Johnathon Lowe, Wilson Sternenberg Shanahan, John Campbell Shanahan, Aaron Paul Maass, Levi Dakota Webster, James Logan Mason Jr., Joseph Ryan Calvert, Anthony Wade Howard, and William Cole Speigner.
The family would like to thank Dr. Perez Malik and his staff for all of his kind support through this long journey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:00pm. Family will receive visitors following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020