John Ervin Waites
- - John Ervin Waites left this world on July 4, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1931, in Elmore County. In 1961, John married Vivian Hall and together they raised a son, Byron and their daughter, Teresa. John entered the Air Force after high school and served his country for four years. Upon his discharge in 1956, he held down a variety of jobs before he accepted a position at Hodgson Concrete where he was a dispatcher. During his years at Hodgson, he was a dedicated worker that never missed a day at work during his career and this earned the respect of many in his field. In 2000, he retired after 37 years and in appreciation for his commitment to Hodgson, he was awarded a plaque naming him the "Employee of the Century." One of John's passions was fishing, and he and Vivian enjoyed that hobby together. He also enjoyed the countless hours they spent with their children and grandchildren at sports practices and games as well as enjoying many family vacations in Florida throughout the years. John is preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Maggie Lee Whatley Waites. He also is preceded in death by two brothers, George Jr. and Wilbur, one sister, Margaret Causey as well as best friends, Charlie Bush, Leonard Jones and Cecil Barnett. John is survived by his wife, Vivian Hall Waites, his daughter Teresa Brown (Teddy), son Byron Jackson (Pat) and his grandchildren Levi Collins (Brittany), Hunter Collins (Michelle), Otto Collins (Katy), Christopher Brown (Audrey), Jackie Jakes and Tracy Young (Mary Ann); and fifteen great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a good friend, Raymond Johnson. Visitation will be held at Linville Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, July 7, from 4 to 6 pm and the next day, visitation will be one hour before chapel service. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 8 at 2 pm at Linville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Matt Mobley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors, Linville Memorial Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one's favorite charity in his honor. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 6, 2019