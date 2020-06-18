Rev. John F. Sawyer Jr.
Montgomery - Rev. John F. Sawyer Jr., a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Eastwood Cemetery.
Montgomery - Rev. John F. Sawyer Jr., a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Eastwood Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.