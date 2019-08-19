|
|
John Franklin "Frank"
Harmann, Jr.
Montgomery - John Franklin "Frank" Harmann, Jr. passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Henderson Harmann; his children, Mark Harmann (Sandy), Christy Harmann White (Danny), John Beck (Salley), Joseph Beck (Linda), Jeffrey Beck (Debi),Terry Neal (Scott); Sherry Totton (Jeff); 13 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00pm with a Chapel Service to follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Dean Finch officiating.
For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 19, 2019