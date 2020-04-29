|
|
John Freeman Durden
John Freeman Durden, 73, resident of Deatsville, AL passed away at a local hospital on April 28, 2020. John was born March 21, 1947 and was preceded in death by his parents, Cary Monroe Durden & Rubye Nell (Waters) Durden, one brother Cary Michael Durden & a stepson David Fail, Jr.. John honorably served in the U.S. Army in the Military Police Corp with two tours in Vietnam. John is survived by his wife Patricia Lee (Taylor) Durden, step sons Gary Fail & James Fail, four grandchildren David Fail, III (Amanda), Jeremy Fail, Ashleigh Fail & Michael Fail (Janell), brothers Patrick Glen Durden (Jacquelyn) & Daniel Louis Durden (Patricia) and numerous extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11am at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020