John Geiger
Montgomery - John E. Geiger, age 61 of Montgomery, Alabama, died on January 7, 2020. He is survived by Dawn Nolin Geiger, his wife of 31 years; his children, Soren Geiger (Virginia), Mary Agnes Walker (Eric), and Nolin Geiger; and his grandchildren, Evelyn Walker and Leo Geiger; four brothers, Bruce (Linda), Steve (Diana), Paul (Terrie), and Greg (Sharon); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Geiger, and his granddaughter Ruby Mae Geiger. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, at Eastwood Presbyterian Church. The family will begin receiving friends at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastwood Christian School, the school where John served as headmaster for nearly two decades.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020