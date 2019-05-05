|
|
John Godbold deShazo
Prattville - deSHAZO, John Godbold, 68, a Prattville resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his two daughters, family, and close friends at his home on May 2, 2019. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dr. William F. deShazo III and Martha Coleman deShazo; brother Stephen L. deShazo; and son John Stewart. Mr. deShazo is survived by his two daughters, Karey deShazo Cap (Richard) and Lauren deShazo Godsey (Christopher); grandchildren, Elizabeth deShazo-Wilson, Caleb Cap, and Alyssa Cap; twin brother David C. deShazo (Kathy), and younger brother, Dr. William F. deShazo IV (Donna), and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Born in Atmore, AL, John grew up in Jackson, AL and graduated from Jackson High School in 1968.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Prattville Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at Prattville Memorial. Per Mr. deShazo's request, he asked for family and friends to "come as you are" in celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers for the service, Mr. deShazo requested planting a live plant in his honor, giving a bouquet of flowers to a loved one, or donating to The University of Alabama Arboretum (PO Box 870344, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487; memo: UA Arboretum).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 5, 2019