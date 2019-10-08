|
|
John H. Garrett
9/20/1944 - 10/03/2019
John Henry Garrett was born in Birmingham, AL on September 20, 1944 to the late Ira E. Garrett and Lula M. Garrett-Boswell. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. from Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL.
He graduated from Rosedale High School in Homewood, AL. He attended Miles College and graduated from Concordia University.
He relocated to St. Louis, Mo. and married Princetta Wallace. That marriage produced two sons and one daughter. They remained married until her death in 2008. He later met and in 2011 married his current wife Rochelle Garrett.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. His professional career included several public and private accounting positions in the health care industry culminating as Chief Financial Officer of the Jefferson County Cooper Green Hospital.
John was proceeded in death by his oldest brother, Ira.
He was a devout Catholic in every city he resided.
John will be forever remembered and loved by his wife Rochelle Garrett ; children, John (Donna) of Lawrenceville, GA, Kenneth (Vanetra) of Keller, TX, Prinsetta Teague of Birmingham; grandchildren, Jayla and Kenneth Garrett of Keller, TX, Freddie Teague and Joy Harris of Birmingham and John Garrett of Lawrenceville, GA; a step-daughter, Angelique James (Ray) and step grandson, Nolan of Atlanta, GA; mother-in-law, Mrs. F. Jean Brewer; three devoted sisters, Gwendolyn Garrett Reed, Vonner B. Moore (Willie) and Dr. Brenda B. Adams (William) of Birmingham; sister-in-law Carolyn Garrett of Rio Vista, CA and his Aunt Alberta of Childersburg, AL; John also has a large extended family in Birmingham and St. Louis along with numerous friends. The processional will leave from Ross-Clayton Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019