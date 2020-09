Or Copy this URL to Share

John Henry McWilliams



Waugh - Mr. John Henry McWilliams, 71 a resident of Waugh, AL transitioned on Saturday, September 4, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Kindle Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Moton, officiating. Social Distancing will be required due to Coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions.



PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES



3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE



MONTGOMERY, AL 36116



334-356-7162













