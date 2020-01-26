Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
John Howard Mitchell Obituary
John Howard Mitchell

Louisville - John Howard Mitchell, 81, resident of Louisville, AL passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Brad Sasser officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Mr. Mitchell was born May 12, 1938 in Bibb County, AL. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Mitchell; and four children, Twana Herman (Jimmy), Anita Greenlee (Richard), Johnny Mitchell, and Anthony Mitchell (Juanita); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
