Hunter Pappas, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born October 22, 1976 in Montgomery, AL, the son of William Gregory (Greg) Pappas and Zan Simon Pappas and had recently moved back to Montgomery with his family. Hunter graduated from Saint James High School and the University of Alabama where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was employed as a sales representative by Nobel Biocare.



Forever cherishing his memory are his loving wife, Tiffany Smith Pappas, daughter Isabella Rose Pappas, and son Harrison Gregory Pappas. Hunter is survived by his parents, his sister, Laura Hassell and husband Lee of Montgomery, and brother Will Pappas of Birmingham. His maternal grandmother Peggy Simon and paternal grandmother Marion Allison of Montgomery. Hunter is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harry Simon and William Gregory Pappas.



Hunter was a loving husband and father, a tremendous fan of the Crimson Tide, and avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting. His love for live music took him to many Widespread Panic and Phish concerts across the country. Hunter excelled at competitive poker and made it to the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas in 2005.



His Celebration of Life will be held on the lawn at Leak Memory Chapel on Wednesday, September 30th. Visitation begins at 12:30 with the service at 2:00 pm. Graveside will be at Greenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Saint James School in memory of Hunter Pappas for his children, Isabella and Harrison.



Pallbearers are: Brian Brown, Connor Elliot, Will Cauthen, Michael Word, Lee Brittain, Jason Keene, Mark Harmon and Jim Chancy.



Honorary pallbearers are: Jim Ashurst, Richard Meadows, Walter Moss, Cleve Gordon and the UA Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.









