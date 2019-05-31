|
|
John Langdon Rumph, Jr.
Perote - John Langdon Rumph, Jr. of Perote and Union Springs Alabama passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Southern Springs Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility in Union Springs Alabama. He was 89 years old.
John was born February 13, 1930, the son of John Langdon and Willie Lott Rumph. He received his primary and secondary education at the schools in Perote and Inverness Alabama. Following graduation, he entered Troy State Teachers College (Troy University) where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1951. He then taught for two years at Mt. Pleasant Jr. HS near Enterprise Alabama. In 1953 John enrolled at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn) where he received a Master of Arts in 1955. The title of his Master's Thesis was "A History of Bullock County Alabama 1866-1906." John taught at public schools in Camden Alabama and in Bullock County Alabama where he also served as a school Principal. Following retirement from teaching, he was employed by the First National Bank in Union Springs where he served as Vice President.
John was widely loved and respected, especially for his generosity. He is known to have helped many individuals establish careers, achieve personal goals, and make it through hard times. John held a special affection for his aunts May Belle Rumph, Effel Rumph, Louise Rumph and for his cousin Lillian Hixon. He was a loving and loyal caregiver to them. He also willingly provided help to other family members and to the Perote family at large.
Music was never far from John's heart. He was an accomplished pianist and organist and served as organist at the First Methodist Church in Union Springs. John was a loyal member of that Church until his death.
For many years, John shouldered responsibility for caring for the Perote Cemetery. This community cemetery, where his parents, sister, relatives, ancestors, and members of the Perote family are buried, will now become his final resting place.
John was preceded in death by his parents John Langdon Rumph Sr., Willie Lott Rumph, and his sister Frances Laney Rumph. John is survived by his dear friend Ann Powell, Godson Richard Powell, and Celia, Maggie, Jackson, and Russell Powell, all who provided love, companionship, and support through many difficult years. John is also survived by first cousins once removed: Joan Hixon McMenamy, Samuel Walter Hixon III, Sharon Hixon Scott, Virginia Hancock Abernathy, Benjamin Hancock, Barbara Ann Hixon Pitts, Daniel A. Hixon, Charlotte Lisa Hixon Taylor, Nancy Hixon Murray, Henry Price Sewell, James David Sewell, Barbara Rumph Berg, and Paul F. Rumph.
Special thanks and appreciation are extended to the administration and staff of the Southern Springs Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility for their many years of loving care for John.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Union Springs on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with the service to follow at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Perote Cemetery Association (43 Hixon Lane, Banks, AL 36005) or First United Methodist Church of Union Springs (101 S Powell St, Union Springs, AL 36089).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 31, 2019