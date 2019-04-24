|
John Larry Avant
Prattville - John Larry Avant, 71, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from First United Methodist Church of Prattville at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Andrew McCullough and Rev. Drew Willis officiating. Reception to follow. Mr. Avant was preceded in death by his parents, John Louis and Elizabeth Avant. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Dianne Avant; two daughters, Betsy Burkhart (Chuck) and Laurie Smith (Scott); six grandchildren, Will and Ben Burkhart; Walker, Kenner, Mac and Gaines Smith; sister, Aletha Wilson (Bob); extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to First United Methodist Church of Prattville.
www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019