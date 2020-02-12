|
|
John M. Coker, Jr.
Montgomery - John Mushat Coker, Jr., 77, of Montgomery, AL passed away at home on February 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on July 5th, 1942, in Jasper, AL, he later moved to Troy, AL and graduated from Charles Henderson High School in 1960 and Troy State University in 1964. He then moved to Montgomery, AL where he resided for 45 years. He retired from Unisys Corporation after 35 years of dedicated employment.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynne Robins Coker; children Tres (Lori) Coker, Nathan (Laura) Coker, and Sarah (Matthew) England; grandchildren Mallory, Ryan, Katie, Natalee, Bingham, and Birdie; and brother Ronald (Sharon) Coker. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Virginia Coker.
John will be remembered as a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with family and friends at home and at Lake Eufaula. He had a special fondness for dogs, McDonald's hamburgers, and Alabama football, but his favorite hobby was being a dad. He loved everything about Troy, AL; from Raymond's Barber Shop to Today in LA.
A visitation will be held on February 14th, 2020 from 10-11AM at Church of the Ascension in Montgomery, Alabama. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11AM. A family burial will take place in Green Hills Memorial Park in Troy, Alabama.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jackson Hospital and Encompass Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made be made to the Church of the Ascension memorial fund.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020