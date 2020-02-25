|
Dr. John M. Long
Troy - Dr. John M. Long, age 94, of Troy died February 24, 2020 at his home. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Troy, 213 N. Three Notch St, Troy, AL 36081 or to the John M. Long Scholarship Fund at Troy University, 109 Long Hall, Troy, AL 36081. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Long family.
A Funeral Service for Dr. John M. Long will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Troy Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Steve Winton officiating. Burial will follow at the Sorrell Chapel on the Troy University campus. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
His survivors include; his wife of 69 years, Mary Lynn Long, daughter, Deborra Street of Marion AL, son and daughter-in-law, John M. and Debbie Long Jr. of Ragland, AL , his granddaughter, Melissa Long Williamson and his great grandchildren, John Cameron Parham and David Patrick Williamson, his sister, Mary McConatha. He was preceded in death by a brother Sam James Long Jr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Paschal Ward, Steve McLendon, John Hillsman, David Mallach, James Smith, Ray Smith, Rennie Mills and Rod Henley. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Troy Rotary Club, the Wesley-McCartha Sunday School class and every student who ever played in every one of John M. Long's bands.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020