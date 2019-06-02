Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
Woodlawn Cemetery
Whigham, GA
View Map
John M. Smith Obituary
John M. Smith

Montgomery - John M. Smith passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Shelia Smith; his adopted son, Brian Watkins (Barrie); his grandchildren, Braiden and Taylor Watkins; two sisters and one brother, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall & Janie Smith. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 1-3pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm. officiated by Rev. Jay Wolf. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Whigham, Georgia. For an extended obituary, Please visit www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019
