White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
John Mason

John Mason Obituary
Montgomery - Johnny passed away on Jan 06, 2020 at the age of 57 from a long battle with diabetes. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Joan Mason. He is survived by his daughter Ashley(Adam) Hernandez and his son Will(Lauren) Mason, brother Jimmy Mason. 3 grandchildren; Elizabeth Hernandez, Kaylee Hernandez, Mason Hernandez. One special aunt Kitty Holley and a host of friends. Memorial service will be Friday January 10th at Faith Worship Center at 2:00pm
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -