John Michael "Zap" Zaparyniuk
Montgomery - On Friday December 6, 2019, our family lost a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and cheerful friend upon the death of John Zaparyniuk of Montgomery, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean, six years ago.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, the Very Reverend Michael and Mary Zaparyniuk, and his sisters Mary Palazey, Joanna Michaels and Adele Powlenko. He is survived by his brother the Very Reverend Michael Zaparyniuk and his wonderful cats Sophie and Toulouse who comforted him until the end.
John and Jean were blessed to have five children; Michael Zaparyniuk, Patty (Billy) Alkire, Yvonne (Mark) Holston, Marie (Mike) Chamberlain and Barbara (Tim) Singleton.
He was a loving grandfather to Sabrina (Jerry) Patterson, Mike Alkire, Lisa Thompson, Mark Holston, Jr., Matt (Kara) Holston, Emma Chamberlain, Abby Chamberlain, Madison Singleton, Taylor Tylicki, Jake Singleton, and Madison Tylicki. He also found joy in his many great-grandchildren.
He served for 20 years in the United States Air Force before retiring in 1968. He worked with the Civil Service at Gunter Air Force Base Computer Design Center until retiring in 1985.
To honor the family's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be on December 20th at 2:00 at Saint James United Methodist Church on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
His family wishes to express their appreciation of the many kind thoughts and prayers during this time with special gratitude to the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice, his Tuesday Men's Lunch Group, his Friendship Sunday School Class as well as his entire church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Saint James United Methodist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019