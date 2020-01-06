|
John Pios Mitchum
John Pios Mitchum passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 84. John was born on June 13, 1935 in Clarendon County, South Carolina. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina, his master's degree from the VanderCook College of Music, and his doctorate degree from Florida State University. John was a music professor who spent the majority of his career at Dekalb Community College in Atlanta, Georgia where he taught music theory, music appreciation, and applied music instruction in brass instruments. He was a lifelong teacher and student not just in music but in other topics as well. John enjoyed participating in Bible studies and was known to ask questions to generate discussion. He was an avid golfer. Golf provided him the opportunity to enjoy people, the outdoors, and hopefully a competitive game. John enjoyed a good joke and was quick to laugh. His laughter will be missed.
John was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Duffin Mitchum and Ada Sheppard Mitchum, his brother Carlisle Mitchum, and sister Lillian Mitchum Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriet Floyd Mitchum, daughter JoClaudia Mitchum Moore, son-in-law Henry Moore, and granddaughter Claire Moore. John is also survived by his brother Jack Mitchum, by his two sisters Virginia Mitchum Bickley and Frances Mitchum Webb, and by many adoring nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private Memorial Service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church for its music ministry.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020