John Price
1929 - 2020
John Price

Montgomery - John G. Price, age 91, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary (Gaston) Price, his parents William Arthur Price and Nannie Pippin (John Gideon Price

Brown) Price. He is survived by his children David G. Price, Morning Mauldin (Journey), and John W. Price (Lori), and his brother William B. Price (Ann). He had seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

John attended Sidney Lanier High School, Huntingdon College and The University of Alabama.

John was a pioneer in the rubber industry. He began The Rubber House out of the basement in his home in 1960 in Atlanta and grew to become a manufacturer of conveyor belt, Price Rubber Corp, in Montgomery in 1977. He loved what he did and worked every day with passion until the end. He will truly be missed.

A private family service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntingdon College or your favorite charity.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342723181
