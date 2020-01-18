Services
John Quincy Davis Jr.


1931 - 2020
John Quincy Davis Jr. Obituary
John Quincy Davis Jr.

Montgomery - John Quincy Davis, Jr., 88, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Quincy Davis, Sr. and Idell Johnson Davis, his two brothers, Clewis Davis and Vernon Davis, and his sister, Virginia Aderhold. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Hudson Davis, his two children, John Quincy Davis, III (Donna) and Robin Davis Lewis, his two granddaughters, Lauren Davis Hart (Jake) and Alexa Elizabeth Lewis, his two great-grandsons, Quinton and Emerson Hart, and his two sisters, Lonnie Bell Messick and Carolyn Stanley, as well as numerous cousins. A visitation is set for 10:00 am Wednesday, January 22 at Leak Memory Chapel followed by a graveside service in Serenity Gardens in Montgomery, Alabama at 11:00 am officiated by Reverend Mike Northcutt. For an extended obituary see: www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
