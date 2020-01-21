Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Montgomery - John R. Edwards, 82, of Montgomery, passed away January 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Dudley and Ruth Edwards; sons, John Michael and William Scott Edwards and his two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Norton Edwards of Montgomery; son, Daniel Blake Edwards (Lisa) of Montgomery; daughter, Barbara Ann Edwards Smith of Dothan; grandchildren, Felicity Edwards, Noah Edwards, Owen Edwards, Ansley Smith, Colin Smith, Kylee Smith and Sydney Smith; brothers Houston Edwards (Judi) and Michael Edwards (Charlette). Mr. Edwards retired from US Air Force at the grade of Lt. Colonel. Services for Mr. Edwards will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at Woodland UMC, 4428 Wallahatchie Rd, Pike Rd, AL at 11:00 AM with Tim Meadows officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, AL. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Woodland UMC4428 Wallahatchie Rd, Pike Rd, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
