John Regnier
Prattville - Dr. John Edward Regnier, 84, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital in Montgomery following a brief illness. John was born in Crawford Nebraska November 9, 1934 and was raised most of his life by his mother, Lorena Regnier Hanna. John received a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Chemistry from the South Dakota School of Mines in 1956. He went on to complete a Masters and Doctorate degree in Sanitary Engineering from the University of Florida. John joined the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in 1957 and retired after 22 years at the rank of Captain. He subsequently went to work for the Alabama Rural Water Association for 17 years rising to the head of the organization retiring as their President. John then established a consulting business, High Point, Incorporated, working primarily as a technical consultant for the National Rural Water Association for 19 years, completely retiring in 2013. John was a loving husband, father and friend. He worked in construction during his college years and gained many skills that served him well throughout his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and built quite a few structures, repaired plumbing and electrical lines, and tackled lots of general repair jobs for his family, friends and church over the many years of his life. He also had a love for automotive repair and kept many vehicles in general repair as well and encouraged this passion in his grandson. He was a scholar and intellect and served a very unique role for the national rural water industry providing insight and scientific analysis that helped keep them in pace with the urban water industry. John also had a big heart for animals of all kind, especially dogs and cats. His gentle way with cats, in particular, earned him the reputation of being a 'cat whisperer' being able to tame and befriend even the most timid ones. John was highly regarded in many circles and was a long time member of the Rotary Club and Saint Michaels & All Angels' Episcopal Church, Millbrook, Alabama. John is survived by his third wife Mary, and his daughter Christine, her husband Ty, and step children Joe, Terri, her husband Pete, Cindy and Deborah; his first wife Ann, mother of Christine and Kay. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Evan Rowe, Alex Rowe, Damon (Ashley) Rowe, Kyle Schultheiss, Megan Schultheiss, Tiffany (Casey) Alexander, Wesley Rogers, Jessica Rogers, Kacie Aldridge. He was predeceased by his second wife Jane (married for 31 years) and his daughter Kay Lynn. A visitation is set for Wednesday, October 16 at 10:00 am in the Camellia/Jefferson rooms of Leak Memory Chapel. A chapel service will follow at 11:00 am and services will conclude with a burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com
