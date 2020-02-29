|
John Terry Snider
Montgomery - John Terry Snider, age 76, of Montgomery, AL left the loving care of his wife Dennine McKenzie Snider to enter the care of his heavenly Father on Thursday, February 27th, 2020. Waiting to welcome him home are his parents Walker and Evelyn Snider, and brother-in-laws Robert Monk and C.J. Lee. Left to treasure his memories are his beloved wife Dennine McKenzie Snider; sister Mary Sue Monk; and dear longtime friend Jack Schofield and his wife Judy. Surviving siblings-in-law are: Patricia Lee; Shirley and Harold Helms; Franklin and Rachel McKenzie; and Betty and Robert Florence. His many nieces and nephews are: Cynthia and Ricky Patterson; Walker and Emily Patterson with son; Jimmy and Baba Monk; Paula Thaxton with children; Calvin Lee; Stewart and Amy Helms with children; Jason and Angela Florence with children. Terry loved finding treasures antiquing, traveling, walking on the beach, and tending his flowers. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and 40 year member of Frazer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Frazer United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with service starting at 11:00 AM. Burial ceremony following the service will be at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Frazer United Methodist Congregational Care.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020