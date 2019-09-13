|
John William "Bill" Carner
Montgomery - Carner, John William "Bill" Carner, age 88, went to be with our Lord on September 11, 2019. Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Shirlie Leslie Carner. Originally from Greenwood, MS, Bill served a brief time in the US Navy before graduating from Oklahoma Baptist University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Bill enjoyed a career of serving as Minister of Music at various churches in Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky, and Alabama.
Birmingham was home to Bill and Shirlie for 38 years. After retiring, they joined Dawson Memorial Baptist Church where Bill was active in their Music Ministry. In October 2018, Bill moved to Montgomery where he attended First Baptist Church and enjoyed being closer to his family. Bill is survived by two daughters, Sheryl (Ken) Schroeder and Shan (Rush) Stallings; grandchildren Whit Schroeder, Leslie (Davis) Bryant, Ashlyn (Wes) Carter and Kristen (William) Van Hooser, and great grandson John Talmadge Carter. With grateful hearts, the family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Grove Inn, Hospice of Montgomery, and special caregivers Rachel Webster, Audrey Edward, and Kym Pettus.
Visitation will be at Leak Memory Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3:00PM - 4:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 4:00PM. Burial will take place in Mississippi. Memorials may be made to Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 445, Selma, AL 36702 or to the First Baptist Church of Montgomery Building Fund, 305 South Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019