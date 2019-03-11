|
John William Worthington
Montgomery - John William "Bill" Worthington passed peacefully in his sleep at home this week at the age of 72 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Colas Worthington, Sr. and Mary Lee Hightower Worthington. He is survived by his two children, daughter Pepper Worthington Tittsworth (Travis), and son John Cody Worthington (Crystal), their mother, Jean Goodson Worthington, Their 5 grandchildren, Tristin, Trayton, Tanner, Bella and Ty, 3 brothers, Ralph Jr. "Rick", Richard and Steve as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He had a bigger than life personality that would light up the room. He never met a stranger and brought so much laughter where ever he was. His stories of his extraordinary life brought awe, laughter and amazement to those fortunate enough to hear them. He owned a successful construction business in Montgomery for many years. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He loved his family and friends and would give them the shirt off his back if they needed it. He was loved and will be greatly missed. A visitation for Bill will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel with the burial to follow later in the day at Harmony Baptist Church in Andalusia, Alabama at 2:00 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 11, 2019