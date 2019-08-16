|
Johnetta Hutchins McCurtis
Montebello, CA - McCURTIS, Johnetta Hutchins, was eulogized on Friday, August 9th in Detroit, MI. She passed away in Montebello, CA, where she had lived with her son for the last 4 years. Survivors include her sons, George, Jr. (Detroit, MI) and Frederick (Montebello, CA); sister, Deloria Hutchins (Lowbaby) Daniel (Montgomery); and a host of other relatives and friends. Final Services were entrusted to Swanson Funeral Home, Detroit, MI.
