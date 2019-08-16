Resources
More Obituaries for Johnetta McCurtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnetta Hutchins McCurtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnetta Hutchins McCurtis Obituary
Johnetta Hutchins McCurtis

Montebello, CA - McCURTIS, Johnetta Hutchins, was eulogized on Friday, August 9th in Detroit, MI. She passed away in Montebello, CA, where she had lived with her son for the last 4 years. Survivors include her sons, George, Jr. (Detroit, MI) and Frederick (Montebello, CA); sister, Deloria Hutchins (Lowbaby) Daniel (Montgomery); and a host of other relatives and friends. Final Services were entrusted to Swanson Funeral Home, Detroit, MI.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.