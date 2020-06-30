Ms. Johnnie Hooten
Marietta - Hooten, Ms. Johnnie, A resident of Marietta, Ga formerly of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Private services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Ms. Hooten family will host a public services at a later date but would like to thank each of you for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.