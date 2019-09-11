|
Johnnie L. Gardner, Jr.
Montgomery - GARDNER, Johnnie L., Jr., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away September 9, 2019. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Autauga Hill A. M. E. Zion Church, 1596 Hwy 14 West, Prattville, AL, 36067, with Rev. Cassandra Field McCloud officiating. Interment will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Gardner will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019