Johnnie Mae Washington Reeves
Coosada - REEVES, Johnnie Mae Washington, 71 a resident of Coosada, AL transitioned from her earthly home on July 17, 2019. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Mt, Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 371 AL. Hwy. 14, Elmore, AL with Rev. B. E. Moss officiating. Interment will be held in the churchyard cemetery with the staff of Lewis - Robusky Mortuary, LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 26, 2019