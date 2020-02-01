|
Johnny D. Garrison
Millbrook - Major U.S. Air Force Retired. Born March 7th, 1945 died on January 31, 2020. He has gone home to be with our Lord after a multi-year long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Janice D. Garrison of 52 years, his two sons Mark and Mike (and his wife Abby), and his two grandchildren Isaac and Nick. He is also survived by several cousins, aunts, and uncles. Major Garrison proudly served with distinction. As an enlisted Airman, he was drafted into Vietnam and later did a tour in Korea. He also served in many state side duty stations for which he was awarded commendations and medals. During his military service he attended college and graduated with a B.S and a M.S. from Troy University with degrees in Computer Science. This led to his commission as a U.S. Air Force officer working in IT until he retired after 26 years of service. After his retirement from the military he continued to work IT in the private sector for such companies as KinderCare and Norment Security Group. After retiring from the private sector, he used his free time to write six Christian fiction novels published through Amazon and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL. 36109, with funeral service to follow at 1 pm. The funeral service will be with full military honors. Pastor Mike Denning of Greenwood Baptist Church will be presiding over the service. A reception with food will be held during visiting hours for those coming out of town.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020