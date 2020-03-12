|
|
Mr. Jonathan," Joe" Carroll
Montgomery - Carroll, Mr. Jonathan," Joe" A resident of Montgomery, Alabama departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Revelation Baptist Church, Dr. Allen J . Sims, Officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, Mr. Carroll will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020