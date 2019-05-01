|
Joseph C. Pine
Montgomery, AL - Joseph C. Pine, 87, passed away Friday April 26, 2019, at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, Alabama.
He was born May 17, 1931 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He is survived by his two daughters Leslie and Connie and three sons, David (Wendy), John (Sharon) and Doug (Sophia), eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion, his oldest son Michael and his daughter-in-law Cathy.
Joe served 20 years in the U. S. Air Force where he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant and later from Civil Service at Gunter Air Force Station. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars where he was awarded several medals including the Bronze Star. When he joined the Air Force, he wanted to become an aircraft mechanic but was chosen to work in computers where he became a highly respected Programmer. During this time, he got his Bachelor of Science degree from Troy State University with Magna Cum Laude honors and MBA from Auburn University at Montgomery. He was on the Dean's list throughout his college career.
Joe will be greatly missed by his family, his very dear friend Ruth Ziemniak, his golfing buddies from the Top of the Hill Gang and many friends in the Montgomery area.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home with interment following in Alabama Heritage Cemetery, Montgomery, Alabama. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 1, 2019