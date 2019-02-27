|
|
Joseph "Jay" Lewis
Montgomery - Joseph Brady "Jay" Lewis, a longtime resident of Montgomery, departed this life on February 19, 2019, at the age of 72. Jay was a transplant to our city, having been born in 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Joe and Gwen Lewis. He grew up in Louisiana and Mississippi, and attended college at Southern Mississippi University. After graduating, he worked for several years in the broadcast radio and television business in Texas and other western states before coming to Montgomery. It wasn't long after he had arrived here before his voice and face became familiar to many in this area. Jay joined the staff of WSFA-TV in the early 70's in the Editorial Department. During the mid-70's he was the station evening anchor and went on to be the Editorial Director. He also hosted a Saturday morning magazine, "Composite". He was a household name and face during this time. Bob Howell, a WSFA anchor, colleague and friend, recalls working with Jay as a pleasure and remembers Jay as a true professional in the broadcast arena.
Following his television career, Jay joined June and Ben Collier in Collier Industries for a number of years as an essential member of the management team. As his final career, Jay became a member of the legal profession. Admitted to the Bar in 1992, Jay practiced in a variety of areas and was a diligent and devoted litigator. He was a member of the Alabama State Bar, the Montgomery County Bar Association, the Alabama Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and the Hugh Maddox Chapter of the American Inns of Court, among numerous other legal organizations. He retired from practice in 2012, remaining a member in good standing until this death. Jay's friends will remember him as a kind and generous man with a fine intellect who was adept at amusing them with his stories. It may bring a smile to their faces to recall a particular story he often told about a Scottish barman known only as "McGregor" who had a great talent for building things, but did not get the reputation he deserved because of just one indiscretion. He is survived by his son, Scott Valentine, his daughter in law, Carla Valentine, his grandson, Austin Valentine , and many friends across the state and country who will miss his keen intelligence, his wit, and his companionship. There will be a visitation for friends and relatives at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, followed by a memorial celebration of his life at 6:00 PM. Those who wish to do so may make contributions to their favorite charities in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Mar. 27, 2019