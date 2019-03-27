Services
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
431 East Davis
Elba, AL 36323
(334) 897-2225
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
431 East Davis
Elba, AL 36323
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
431 East Davis
Elba, AL 36323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Russell Jr.


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Michael Russell Jr. Obituary
Joseph Michael Russell, Jr.

Elba - Joseph Michael Russell, Jr. age 42, a former resident of Elba, Alabama passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home in Montgomery, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Diana White officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28,

2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to a .

Joe was a 1994 graduate of Elba High School and recieved a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. He was employed with Subway as a Business Development Agent where he excelled in that role, and was recognized recently as a top performer. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his professionalism, and his willingness to advocate for those in need of help.

He is survived by his Husband - Justin Palmertree, Montgomery, AL, Mother - Eron Holloway Russell, Elba, AL, Father - Mike (Wanda) Russell, Gantt, AL, Brother - Walter Mace Russell, Elba, AL, Mother-in-law - Fay Rosamond Tidwell, Montevallo, AL,and Father-In-Law - Ronald Tidwell of Montevallo, AL, Step Brother- Bryon (Tiffany) Jaros, Columbus, GA, Step Sister - Stephanie (Jimmie) Favors, Smiths, AL, along with their children Chelsey Jaros, Caleb Jaros, and Carson Jaros of Columbus, GA, and Cooper Favors and Corbin Favors of Smiths, AL. He also leaves behind Aunt - Rebecca Coppage, Elba, AL, Aunt - Ellen Lowery, Elba, AL, Uncle - Mack Holloway, Naples, FL, Aunt - Sharon Sowards, Statesboro, GA, Aunt - Debbie May, Naples, FL, Aunt - Henrietta (George) Taylor, Elba, AL, Uncle - Ricky Parker, Dothan, AL, Great Aunt- Rosyland Watford, Dothan, AL, and Frankie McCollough of Elba, Alabama, along with numerous other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joe and Edna Russell, and Sarah Jane Weed, along with maternal grandparents Button and Estelle Holloway, and two aunts Susan Parker, and Lavinia Womble.

Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Russell family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now