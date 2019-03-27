|
Joseph Michael Russell, Jr.
Elba - Joseph Michael Russell, Jr. age 42, a former resident of Elba, Alabama passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home in Montgomery, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Diana White officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28,
2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to a .
Joe was a 1994 graduate of Elba High School and recieved a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. He was employed with Subway as a Business Development Agent where he excelled in that role, and was recognized recently as a top performer. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his professionalism, and his willingness to advocate for those in need of help.
He is survived by his Husband - Justin Palmertree, Montgomery, AL, Mother - Eron Holloway Russell, Elba, AL, Father - Mike (Wanda) Russell, Gantt, AL, Brother - Walter Mace Russell, Elba, AL, Mother-in-law - Fay Rosamond Tidwell, Montevallo, AL,and Father-In-Law - Ronald Tidwell of Montevallo, AL, Step Brother- Bryon (Tiffany) Jaros, Columbus, GA, Step Sister - Stephanie (Jimmie) Favors, Smiths, AL, along with their children Chelsey Jaros, Caleb Jaros, and Carson Jaros of Columbus, GA, and Cooper Favors and Corbin Favors of Smiths, AL. He also leaves behind Aunt - Rebecca Coppage, Elba, AL, Aunt - Ellen Lowery, Elba, AL, Uncle - Mack Holloway, Naples, FL, Aunt - Sharon Sowards, Statesboro, GA, Aunt - Debbie May, Naples, FL, Aunt - Henrietta (George) Taylor, Elba, AL, Uncle - Ricky Parker, Dothan, AL, Great Aunt- Rosyland Watford, Dothan, AL, and Frankie McCollough of Elba, Alabama, along with numerous other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joe and Edna Russell, and Sarah Jane Weed, along with maternal grandparents Button and Estelle Holloway, and two aunts Susan Parker, and Lavinia Womble.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Russell family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019