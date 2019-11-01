|
Joseph Vaitis
Montgomery - Joseph Anthony Vaitis, age 71, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Joseph was born July 7, 1948 to Eula V. Jackson Vaitis and Anthony Joseph Viatis. Mr. Vaitis is survived by his wife, Sandra Perdue Vaitis; his brother, William Ray Walden, his brother-in-law, James T. Davis; his sister-in-law, Joan Perdue; his nieces, Nika Vaitis, Angela (Michael) Rogers, Kim (Aaron) Kelly, Kim Walden; his nephews, Shane (Mary Beth) Davis, Dana (Tiffany) Davis, William R. Walden, Jr. and a host of great nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Eula V. Jackson Vaitis and Anthony Joseph Vaitis; his brother, Kenneth L. Vaitis, his sister, Eula Mae Davis; his sister-in-law, Sherry Vaitis; and his nephews, Kievan and Kenya Vaitis. Special thanks to: the doctors, nurses and staff at UAB who took such good care of Joe and Levi Huffman and Scott Miller who took care of the home front during our hospital stay. A visitation for Joseph will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Vaitis family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019