Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Vaitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Vaitis


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Vaitis Obituary
Joseph Vaitis

Montgomery - Joseph Anthony Vaitis, age 71, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Joseph was born July 7, 1948 to Eula V. Jackson Vaitis and Anthony Joseph Viatis. Mr. Vaitis is survived by his wife, Sandra Perdue Vaitis; his brother, William Ray Walden, his brother-in-law, James T. Davis; his sister-in-law, Joan Perdue; his nieces, Nika Vaitis, Angela (Michael) Rogers, Kim (Aaron) Kelly, Kim Walden; his nephews, Shane (Mary Beth) Davis, Dana (Tiffany) Davis, William R. Walden, Jr. and a host of great nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Eula V. Jackson Vaitis and Anthony Joseph Vaitis; his brother, Kenneth L. Vaitis, his sister, Eula Mae Davis; his sister-in-law, Sherry Vaitis; and his nephews, Kievan and Kenya Vaitis. Special thanks to: the doctors, nurses and staff at UAB who took such good care of Joe and Levi Huffman and Scott Miller who took care of the home front during our hospital stay. A visitation for Joseph will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Vaitis family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -