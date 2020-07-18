Josephine Marie Isaac Brasher
Josephine Marie Isaac, age 93 went peacefully to her heavenly reward on May 19, 2020. Josephine was born in Miami, Florida to Jacob and Mary Isaac. Since the age of 2, she lived in Montgomery, Alabama and was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church for over 60 years. After graduating valedictorian in 1945 from St. Mary of Loretto (now: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School), Josephine went on to become a registered nurse graduating from Holy Name of Jesus Hospital Nursing School in Gadsden, AL. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jim Brasher, her husband of 62 years. She spent the majority of her working life as a nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital in Montgomery, AL. Her faith, family and friends were the essence of her life and she loved them all big! She also loved to dance, winning a few jitterbug contests in her day.
Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim Brasher, her oldest son Jimmy Brasher, her parents and siblings Charles Isaac, Marie(John)Saliba, Rose(Nazih)Banna and Marguerite Isaac. She is survived by her children Mary Grace Crawford, Joey Brasher and JP Brasher (Nathalie); her grandchildren, Laurel Crawford, Joie (Milner) Hanahan, Galle Brasher, Virginia (Sam) Schilleci and John Michael Brasher; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Declan Hanahan and many precious nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private funeral Mass with the family will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church on July 25th with graveside service to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, 5350 Vaughn Rd Montgomery, AL 36116 or COPE 2158 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL 36107.