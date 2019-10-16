Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catoma Baptist Church
4300 Old Selma Highway
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Catoma Baptist Church
4300 Old Selma Highway
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Montgomery - Joyce Kelley Asbury, age 87, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband, Bobby N. Asbury; son Mike (Kathy) Asbury; and daughters Sue (Ron) Luckey; Celia (Bobby) Hooks; and Cynthia (J.C.) Morris. She leaves behind a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews to cherish her memories. A charter member of Catoma Baptist Church, Joyce taught kindergarten there for over 30 years. A visitation for Mrs. Asbury will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Catoma Baptist Church, 4300 Old Selma Highway, Montgomery, AL 36108. Following the visitation there will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to Alabama Baptist Children's Home, P O Box 361767, Birmingham, Alabama 35236. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Asbury family.
