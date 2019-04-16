Services
Joyce Edwards Jackson


Joyce Edwards Jackson Obituary
Joyce Edwards Jackson

Tallassee - Mrs. Joyce Edwards Jackson, 88, of Tallassee passed away April 15, 2019. She was born April 19, 1930. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 17, at 2 pm at Elam Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Fain and Elder Ken Milner officiating. Burial will follow in Elam Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, from 5 to 7 pm at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. She is survived by daughters, Beth (David) Golden, Tallassee, AL and Amy (Okab) Hassen, Homer Glenn, IL; sisters, Shirley Milner, Tallassee, AL and Frances (Lewis) Aldridge, Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, James David Golden, Tallassee, AL, Eric (Cassie) Golden, Montgomery, AL and Nuwar, Yusef, Omar and Jamillah Hassen, Homer Glen, IL; and special second family, Irene, Mike, Missy Rodgers and Ryan Cheatham, Tallassee, AL. She is preceded in death by her parents, R. T. and Mamie Edwards; daughters, Karen Renee Clanton and Ellen Jeanette Edwards; and brother, Jerry Edwards. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2019
