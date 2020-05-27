Joyce Eileen Huff
Prattville - HUFF, Joyce Eileen, 87, a resident of Prattville, AL went to be with her savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Prattville Memorial Chapel with Elder John Burch officiating. Burial will be at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with Prattville Memorial Chapel directing. She was a member of the Church of Christ and attended the Perry Hill church of Christ in Montgomery. She loved the Lord, her family, friends and cooking with all her heart. She was born in Earl Park, IN. and graduated from Medaryville High School, IN. She assisted her husband military service for 27 years. Mrs. Huff was scout leader with Girl Scouts for four years; den mother with Boy Scouts for 10 years; summer camp cook for one summer. She volunteered in nursing home for three years. Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Orval Huff; parents, Albert and Vera Smallfelt. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Denton (Bob); three sons, Bob (Betty) Huff, Jim (Donna) Huff and Doug (Diane) Huff; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great, great-grandchildren; extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
