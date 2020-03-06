|
|
Joyce M. Huggins
HUGGINS, Joyce M. loving wife and mother passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Pine View Gardens with her grandson, Rev. Heath Reese officiating. Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Calvin Huggins; her mother Ella McCain; and her sister Dattrell Duncan. She is survived by her three daughters Pam (Fred) Reese, Teresa Huggins, Michelle (Dan) Bradshaw; grandchildren Andrea (Tyson) Belue, Heath (Kelly) Reese, Daniel Bradshaw, Brandie (David) Johnson; great-grandchildren Dalton, Carson, Natalie Kate, Lauren, & Anna Reese, Ethan & Carter Belue; several nieces and nephews. She retired from the Montgomery County Youth Facility after along and enjoyable career as the Chief Administrator's Executive Assistant. The family would like to thank the nurses of Kindred Home Health. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Bradshaw, Daniel Bradshaw, Tyson Belue, Dalton Reese, Carson Reese, and David Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Reese, Heath Reese, Ethan Belue, Carter Belue, Natalie Kate Reese, Lauren Reese, and Anna Reese.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020