Joyce Melton Huffman

Joyce Melton Huffman Obituary
Mrs. Joyce Melton Huffman

Montgomery - Mrs. Joyce Melton Huffman, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 93.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama with Elder Mickey Harris officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 10:00 AM until service time, at Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama.

Online condolences are available at www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
