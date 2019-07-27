|
Joyce Polke Adams
Montgomery - Joyce Polke Adams, devoted wife of Max Clark Adams (deceased) died on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019. The couple enjoyed 62 years together in Montgomery before his death. She was born in Georgia on May 9, 1926 to Lucius and Maggie Polke. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her son Gary Max Adams (Curry), daughter Janice Adams Mills (Craig), son Darrell David Adams (Theresa) and son Jeffrey Alan Adams. She was loved by five grandchildren: Ashley Adams Davidson, Robyn Mills Wiggins (Troy), Kristen Mills Dolberg (Mike), Daniel Adams (Kathryn), Adam Mills (Aimee) and seven great-grandchildren. Joyce and Max were faithful members of Eastern Hills Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and an active member of the Women's Missionary Union. Her life was centered around the activities of her husband and children, and she devoted many hours carpooling and supporting their many events. She was a Godly woman, an excellent cook and seamstress, a dedicated homemaker and a good listener. A Memorial Service of Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at Leak Memory Funeral Home in Montgomery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Wesley Gardens and John Knox Manor for the thoughtful care they gave to Joyce.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 27 to July 28, 2019