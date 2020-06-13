Joyce Pollard Parker Williams
Joyce Pollard Parker Williams

Joyce Pollard Parker Williams, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama went to be with the Lord at her home June 9, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Daniel Williams; her children, Kenneth Allan Parker, Deirdre Parker (Robert) Jackson, Linda Michelle Parker, Micah Anthony (Camica) Parker, and Natasha Latice Parker. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Faith Tabernacle Cemetery, Notasulga, AL, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the funeral home.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
