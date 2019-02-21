|
Juanita Sipes Butler
Montgomery - Juanita Sipes Butler, age 92, died February 18, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Born June 14, 1926, in Lewisport, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Roy Sipes and the late Helen Crutchfield Sipes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris L. Butler, who died August 6, 2010. They married December 18, 1948 in Hawesville, Kentucky. They lived in Louisville, Kentucky before moving to Montgomery and residing until their death. She is also preceded in death by her son, Duane Hayden Butler, who is survived by his wife Emily Johnson Butler.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Butler Holtan, and her husband Greg, her daughter, Tamara Butler Price, and her husband, Gene, her son Perry L. Butler, and his wife, Nancy, and her son Todd A. Butler. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Traci Hall, Robert Butler, Tara Bradley, Lori Holtan, Amy Price, Autumn Price, Kristen Butler, Garrett Butler, Megan Butler, and Aubrey Butler, also by 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews
Mrs. Butler was a faithful member of Eastmont Baptist Church, and active in the Forever Young Ministry. She loved music, and for many years, sang in the choir. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. We will miss you, Mama.
Visitation will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with Funeral taking place at 2:00 PM.
Pallbearers are Robert Butler, Rusty Hall, Garrett Butler, Greg Holtan, Derek Bradley, and Jerry Butler.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019