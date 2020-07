Judith May (Brehmer) ForksPike Road - Judith May (Brehmer) Forks, 77, of Pike Road, Alabama peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She passed away in her home surrounded by the loving care of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Funeral will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft, NE. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Montgomery in Montgomery, AL.