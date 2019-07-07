Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery,
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL
Judy A. Vaughn


1941 - 2019
Judy A. Vaughn Obituary
Judy A. Vaughn

Montgomery - Judy A Vaughn, age 77, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. She died at home from complications of a rare form of dementia; family members were by her side.

Judy was born July 22, 1941 in Lockport, NY to the late Harlan and Doris Raimo. She was a graduate of Westwood High School in Westwood, MA. Judy was married for 56 years to Richard Vaughn. She lived in numerous places in the northeast and then for 50 years in Montgomery, AL. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montgomery for many years.

She is survived by her husband Richard, her only son and his wife, David and Jean Anne Vaughn, her granddaughter Shelby Vaughn, all of Savannah, TN, and by her grandson Walker Vaughn of Nashville.

The funeral will take place Monday, July 8 at 11:00 am. The location will be Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery, 10505 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL. Judy's family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 am. A brief graveside observance will follow the 11:00 am service, followed by a reception at Alabama Heritage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope4Kids International (www.hope4kidsinternational.org), St. Paul Lutheran Church (www.stpaulmontgomery.org), or Hospice of Montgomery (www.hospiceofmontgmery.org)
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 7, 2019
